Police appeal to identify man in connection with shoplifting offences at Heckmondwike's Forget Me Not charity shop

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:14 BST
Police have issued images of a man they are seeking to identify as part of an enquiry into shop thefts in Heckmondwike.

Batley and Spen NPT would like to speak to anyone who can help identify the man pictures as enquiries continue into shoplifting offences at the Forget Me Not charity shop on Northgate in Heckmondwike.

The offending took place between September 16 and 28 this year.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information about the offending is asked to contact PCSO Graham Dyson at the Heckmondwike NPT on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240528406

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

