Police appeal to find Heckmondwike man wanted in connection with burglary
Police are appealing for information to help locate a Heckmondwike man who is wanted in connection with a robbery in the town.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:29 BST
Officers would like to speak to Luke Berry, 23, in connection with the shop robbery earlier this month.
Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230558370.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.