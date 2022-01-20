Police appeal over sudden death of elderly man in Dewsbury

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Dewsbury

Kirklees District CID is continuing enquiries on behalf of the coroner into the sudden death of a 72-year man outside his home on Leeds Road in Dewsbury on Friday, January 14.

Officers are keen to speak with a man and then a woman who saw the man struggling in the street between 5pm and 6pm on that Friday and went to assist him.

A male passer-by first stopped to help the man and rang police expressing concern. A woman also separately stopped and assisted the man to his home on Leeds Road.

She also rang West Yorkshire Police to say she had seen the man.

DI Oliver Coates, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are conducting some enquiries regarding the death of this man and, as part of those, would like to speak to the man and woman who stopped to help after seeing him struggle to walk home.

“There are some lines of enquiry we need to pursue and we would like to speak to this man and woman as potential witnesses.

“I would ask them to please contact 101 and quote ref 13220025486.