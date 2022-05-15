Police appeal over break-in bid in Mirfield

The lock to an address in Camm Lane was snapped sometime between 11pm on April 23 and 6am on April 24 and the culprit tried to get inside.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries have since established that criminal damage was caused to a vehicle in the same street at around a similar time and officers from Kirklees District CID are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area."

Anyone with information that might help should contact Kirklees District CID on 101 or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch

The crime reference to quote is 13220218421.