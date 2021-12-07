Police appeal for witnesses after robbery at convenience store in Mirfield

The incident occurred on Monday, December 6

It happened at about 5.50pm on Monday, December 6, at Shillbank Stores on Shill Bank Lane.

Two male suspects wearing balaclavas entered the shop and assaulted a female worker before leaving on foot with what is believed to be a significant amount of cash.

Kirklees District CID is investigating the incident and anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to call 101, or get in contact by using the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210630321.