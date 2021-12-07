Police appeal for witnesses after robbery at convenience store in Mirfield
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Mirfield.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 3:07 pm
It happened at about 5.50pm on Monday, December 6, at Shillbank Stores on Shill Bank Lane.
Two male suspects wearing balaclavas entered the shop and assaulted a female worker before leaving on foot with what is believed to be a significant amount of cash.
Kirklees District CID is investigating the incident and anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to call 101, or get in contact by using the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13210630321.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.