West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a sexual offence in Batley.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a sexual offence in Batley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Unit would like to speak with anyone who can assist enquiries into the offence which took place on Denison Street in the town during the evening of Monday, January 13.

A police spokesperson said: “The incident occurred between 8pm and 8.15pm after a man appeared in front of the female victim. He then tried to grab the woman who was able to flee the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was uninjured but understandably shaken by the experience, and is being supported by officers.

“Police have recorded a sexual offence regarding the matter and are conducting a number of enquiries.”

“Anyone who saw a man behaving suspiciously in the Denison Street area just before or after the incident took place is asked to contact officers.”

Police can be contacted via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250021353.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.