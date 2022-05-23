Police appeal for witnesses after disorder at Huddersfield Town v Luton match

Kirklees District CID has appealed for witnesses and mobile phone footage of possible offences as it continues to investigate a disorder incident at the end of the EFL Championship semi final game between Huddersfield Town and Luton Town at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield on Monday, May 16.

Detectives from Kirklees CID are now gathering evidence and speaking to people present, as well as liaising with both clubs and football authorities.

The disorder took place at the end of full time after a large number of Huddersfield fans made their way onto the pitch.

A small number of those are believed to have been involved in disorder incidents which followed, in which missiles were thrown.

Officers were deployed onto the pitch to quickly quell pockets of disorder

The incident, which involved only a small minority of those attending the game, was in complete contrast to the rest of the fixture which had been peaceful and good natured.

DCI Marie Bulmer, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate the disorder at the end of this fixture and I can promise those involved will be fully prosecuted for criminal offending they are identified as committing.

“We absolutely will not tolerate behaviour of this kind at sporting fixtures in West Yorkshire and I am appealing to supporters of both clubs who can assist our enquiries to contact us."

She added: “It must be stressed that this offending involved a small fraction of those present at what was otherwise a very good-natured evening, attended in the right spirit by the overwhelming majority of fans.

“It is important for their sake we identify and take action to make it very clear to that small minority that there is a real price to pay for this sort of behaviour.”

Anyone who has information or phone footage which can assist police enquiries is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or on 101 referencing police log 358 of May 12.