Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Cleckheaton yesterday (Wednesday).

Police tape

The incident happened between 9.30 and 9.35am yesterday on Kenmore Road. The suspect forced his way into the rear of the detached property before making his way upstairs where he has been disturbed by the victim.

The suspect then left the property and is believed to have gone in the direction of Whitecliffe Road.

The male is described as white, aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, clean shaven and of slim build. He was wearing a black woolly had with a visor on the front, a black bomber jacket that was zipped up, black jeans and gloves.

He had dark coloured eyes and spoke with a local Yorkshire accent.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the male in the area and are asking people to check their CCTV systems for possible sightings.

Anyone with information about the incident, or CCTV footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230700122.