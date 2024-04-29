Police appeal for witnesses after Batley taxi driver threatened with knife and assaulted

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was assaulted and robbed in Batley.

The incident took place on Thursday, April 25, near Fry Dayz Fisheries on The Parade in Batley, when a man got into the Toyota Prius taxi and threatened the driver.

The man fled with cash and other items from the taxi. The driver was left shaken but uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Andy Holmes of the Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “We are continuing a number of enquiries into this serious incident which was clearly a very frightening and distressing experience for the driver.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have information which could assist the investigation or perhaps footage from home CCTV which captures what occurred."

Kirklees District Crime Team are asking anyone with information which could assist them in their investigation to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, referencing the police crime number 13240219932.

Alternatively, you can submit information online using the West Yorkshire Police live chat, or anonymously by calling the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

