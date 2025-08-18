Police appeal for victim to come forward following reported sex assault in Batley

Police tape

Police are appealing for the victim of a reported sexual assault in Batley to come forward.

A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in the cemetery of All Saints Church, Branch Road, Batley, at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

The incident was reported to police by two people who came to the victim’s assistance.

However, the victim, left the scene before speaking to police and her identity remains unknown at this time.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

The victim is described as a female believed to be aged in her 20s.

Officers would also like one of the two passersby to contact them again as a key witness to the incident.

He is described as a male who came to assist the victim shortly after the incident and who initially reported the matter using the other passerby’s phone.

Inspector Mark Pattinson of West Yorkshire Police said: “Unfortunately, the victim of this incident left the scene before our officers had a chance to speak to her.

“We would urge her to make contact with us as soon as possible and please come forward.

“I would also like the witness who made the initial 999 call to us to make contact as he may have vital information which could help our investigation.”

Anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1385 of 16/8.