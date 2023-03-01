News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal for information to trace wanted person with links to Dewsbury and Batley

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find a wanted man who has connections to Dewsbury and Batley.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, is wanted in connection with several offences in relation to a serious assault.

Despite extensive police enquiries, Mr Fallon remains wanted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area.

Thomas Graham Fallon
Thomas Graham Fallon
Thomas Graham Fallon
Most Popular

Anyone who has seen Mr Fallon or knows where he is now any is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote reference:12220099530

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Batley man jailed for multiple child sex offences dating back to the 1970s and 1...