Police appeal for information to trace wanted person with links to Dewsbury and Batley

Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, is wanted in connection with several offences in relation to a serious assault.

Despite extensive police enquiries, Mr Fallon remains wanted.

He has links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area.

Thomas Graham Fallon

Anyone who has seen Mr Fallon or knows where he is now any is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote reference:12220099530

