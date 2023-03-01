Police appeal for information to trace wanted person with links to Dewsbury and Batley
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find a wanted man who has connections to Dewsbury and Batley.
Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, is wanted in connection with several offences in relation to a serious assault.
Despite extensive police enquiries, Mr Fallon remains wanted.
He has links to Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area.
Anyone who has seen Mr Fallon or knows where he is now any is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote reference:12220099530