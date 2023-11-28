Police appeal for information to trace man wanted in connection with Heckmondwike burglary
Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to help locate Tony Evans who is wanted in connection with burglary and fraud offences.
Evans, also known as Tony O’Brien, is from the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire and is wanted in connection with a burglary at the home of an elderly victim in Heckmondwike on November 1.
The 29-year-old has connections in the South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has information that can help locate him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230609322.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.