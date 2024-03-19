Police appeal for information to find man wanted in connection to Dewsbury robbery
Police are appealing for information to trace a man who is wanted in connection to a robbery in the Dewsbury area.
Kian Ramsden, 18, is described as a white male, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with black hair.
If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, they are urged to contact the police via 101 or via our LiveChat facility on the website, quoting crime reference number 13240110308.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.