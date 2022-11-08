Police appeal for information on wanted men in connection to Kirklees theft

Osman Mohammed

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who can help them locate Osman Mohammed, aged 31, and 32-year-old Mohammed Sheikh, who are both from Manchester.

Detectives wish to speak with them in connection with suspected theft offences in Huddersfield in September 2021 in which mobile phones were allegedly stolen and used to withdraw cash from the victim’s accounts.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing in West Yorkshire, Manchester and elsewhere to locate the men.

Mohammed Sheikh

Officers are now appealing for help from the public to try and trace the pair. The force said that the picture of Mohammed Sheikh is the most recent available but is an older image.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Kirklees CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing crime number 13210491127.