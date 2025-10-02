Police have released images of jewellery stolen from a house in Batley and are asking anyone who recognises them to come forward.

The gold and jewellery – worth thousands of pounds – were taken during a burglary at a house in Batley between September 3 and 18.

Police have asked anyone who recognises – or who may have been offered – the items in the images, to come forward.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250537909.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.