Police appeal for help to trace wanted man over burglaries in Cleckheaton and Liversedge

Officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of Sheldon Thackeray, aged 25, who is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries in the areas of Cleckheaton and Liversedge in September.

Enquiries have been ongoing to trace Thackeray and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or has any information on his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13220535741.

Sheldon Thackeray