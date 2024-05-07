Police appeal for footage of knife-wielding man wanted in connection with robbery of a taxi driver

Detectives investigating the robbery of a taxi driver in Batley have issued a fresh appeal for any footage of a suspect near the scene.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th May 2024, 18:00 BST
The Kirklees District Crime Team is again appealing for information or footage as they continue to investigate the robbery of a taxi driver close to Fry Dayz Fisheries on the Parade in Batley at about 3.25am on Thursday, April 25.

The suspect, described as white, in his 20s, of medium build, as having scars on his face and wearing all black clothing, could have loitered on Manor Way, the Parade or Maythorne Avenue just prior to the assault.

Officers would also like residents on Hazel Grove, Lime Tree Avenue, Hawthorne Avenue, Ashmead, Pine Grove and Chestnut Avenue to see if they have footage of him

The robbery took place after a Toyota Prius taxi, which had been ordered to an address there, pulled up.

The male suspect got into the car and threatened the driver wiht a knife before assaulting him.

The suspect then fled with cash and other items from the victim’s car, leaving the male driver uninjured but very shaken.

Anyone who has footage of the suspect or who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13240219932.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.