Police appeal for CCTV footage of attempted break-in at house in Dewsbury just before Christmas
At around 11.40pm on Monday, December 16, a male suspect tried to break into the rear of the property on Naylor Court whilst a second male waited on Crackenedge Lane. Both suspects then ran away down Crackenedge Lane.
Both were wearing dark clothing and it’s believed one had hi-vis bits on his jacket and trainers which may be visible on CCTV.
Kirklees District Crime Team are appealing for anybody who saw this or who has CCTV footage to get in touch on 101 quoting crime reference 13240684222 of 16/12. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.