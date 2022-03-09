Police appeal after woman appears to be forced into a car in Batley

The incident occurred on Carlinghow Lane on Tuesday night, March 8

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information, CCTV or dashcam footage of an incident in which a woman appeared to be forced into a car against her will on Carlinghow Lane last night (Tuesday, March 8).

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the woman.

Police attended on Carlinghow Lane following a report of the incident taking place between 10.20pm and 10.30pm and have been conducting a number of enquiries in the local area since.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car involved was reported to potentially be a Volkswagen and was seen to drive off in the direction of White Lee Road.

Detective Inspector James Bellhouse, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries into this report to build a better picture of what took place and would like to speak to anyone who can assist us.

“My focus very much is for the welfare of the woman involved and I would ask that she or anyone who can provide more details contact us as a priority.

“Carlinghow Lane is a busy area and it is likely drivers would have been going past at the time this incident took place and possibly captured dashcam footage.

“Anyone who has footage or can assist our enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 referencing police number 13220126798.