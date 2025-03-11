Police appeal after VW Polo car stolen in Dewsbury house burglary
The Kirklees District Crime Team is continuing to investigate a break-in at a house on Unity Court at about 3.40am on Sunday, March 8.
The suspects entered a house, stole keys and property and then made off with the victim’s VW Polo car.
Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw a male in the area earlier in the day riding the mountain bike pictured.
A still image was captured of the male, also as pictured, but police are appealing for further sightings and CCTV.
Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk referencing police crime number 13250131958.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.