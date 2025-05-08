Police are appealing for witnesses after two Mercedes were stolen in a burglary in Heckmondwike.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two Mercedes were stolen in a burglary in Heckmondwike.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary happened sometime around 1.30am and 7am on April 22, on Leeds Old Road, when three or more suspects broke into the property via the back door.

A police spokesperson said: “The keys for two Mercedes were stolen from the property, the suspects then stole both vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or any ring doorbell footage in the nearby location.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250223380