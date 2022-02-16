Police appeal after specialist mountain bikes stolen from house in Dewsbury
Police are appealing for information and have issued a CCTV image following a burglary in which specialised mountain bikes were stolen in Dewsbury.
The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who can assist or may have been offered bikes for sale in suspicious circumstances following a break-in at a property on Heald Road between 12.50pm and 1.55am on Tuesday, January 18.
Two suspects made three visits to the house and stole items including Nintendo Switch games, a red and black Mountfield petrol lawn mower and three mountain bikes.
They were a red and black coloured Giant branded mountain bike, a silver coloured specialised Rock Hopper mountain bike and a black coloured mountain bike.
The suspects (pictured) approached the house from the direction of Knowles Hill Road and fled on the third visit after being spotted by the occupants.
Anyone who is offered the described property or who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13220029007.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or in confidence to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.