Police appeal after specialist mountain bikes stolen from house in Dewsbury

Police have issued a CCTV image following a burglary in which specialised mountain bikes were stolen in Dewsbury

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who can assist or may have been offered bikes for sale in suspicious circumstances following a break-in at a property on Heald Road between 12.50pm and 1.55am on Tuesday, January 18.

Two suspects made three visits to the house and stole items including Nintendo Switch games, a red and black Mountfield petrol lawn mower and three mountain bikes.

They were a red and black coloured Giant branded mountain bike, a silver coloured specialised Rock Hopper mountain bike and a black coloured mountain bike.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspects (pictured) approached the house from the direction of Knowles Hill Road and fled on the third visit after being spotted by the occupants.

Anyone who is offered the described property or who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13220029007.