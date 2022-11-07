West Yorkshire Police have issued an Efit image of a man they want to speak to after a robbery in Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury.

The robbery happened on Friday, October 7, between 3pm and 4pm, after the male victim, aged 16, was approached by a large group of males, all but one of whom were wearing balaclavas.

The suspects threatened and then assaulted the teenager before making off with his mobile phone and items from a bag he was holding.

Police investigating the robbery would like to speak to anyone who recognises the Efit of the male who did not cover his face or who has any information about the incident.

Information can be given to West Yorkshire Police via the police telephone number 101 or there are live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference: 13220554495.