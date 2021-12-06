Police appeal after robbery in Dewsbury town centre
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Dewsbury town centre.
The two male victims were approached on Longcauseway by a male from a group of youths, close to the junction with Rishworth Road.
He showed the victims a knife and told them to empty their pockets.
The youths, who also made threats to harm the victims, made off down Longcauseway with around £120 in cash.
The incident occurred at approximately 12.15am on Saturday, November 20.
PC Kathryn McGookin, of Kirklees District CID, said:“The victims were unharmed in the incident, but were left shaken by what they had experienced.
“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area at around the time stated, to contact us on 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police website, as we are keen to identify and take action against those who were involved.”
The crime reference is 13210599617.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.