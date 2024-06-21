Police appeal after pit bike stolen from Birstall shed and three people seen 'trying door handles'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Police are trying to find thieves who took a pit bike from a shed in Birstall.

The theft happened between 12.30am and 6.30am on Monday on Lowood Lane.

Police have been told that three people – believed to be male – had been trying door handles of properties and vehicles on nearby Branwell Avenue in the early hours of that day, between 1.40am and 2am.

Officers from the Kirklees District Crime Team are keen to speak to anyone who saw those people or who has any information about their identity.

Police have released this image of one of the people they are keen to speak to

An image has been released of a man they are keen to speak to.

They are also appealing for anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen pit bike, which has yet to be found, to come forward.