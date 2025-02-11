Police investigating a reported robbery in Dewsbury town centre have released CCTV images of a person they want to speak to.

The incident happened in the Manor Street area of the town just before midnight on Thursday, January 23 when the masked suspect gained entry to a block of flats.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim reported being woken by the suspect punching them in the face and demanding money.

“The suspect then ran away after stealing a passport and some other documentation”.

Officers from the Kirklees District Crime team are asking anyone who recognises the person in the images to please come forward. They would also like to hear from anybody with any other CCTV or information that could assist with their enquiries.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250042579 of 23/01.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.