Police appeal after parked cars damaged outside mosque in Dewsbury

The incident is reported to have taken place on Thursday night, August 19

The Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to speak to anyone who has information about the offence, which was reported to have taken place on Thursday night, August 19, outside a mosque on Ravenshouse Road.

Officers were called at 10.52pm to a report a caller had heard loud bangs and, after finishing prayers, had come outside the mosque to discover damage to three cars.

Two males described as possibly Asian, tall, slim and wearing dark clothing and balaclavas were reported to have run away from the scene, according to CCTV recording.

One was said to have run towards Low Road and the other towards the cemetery.

Chief Inspector Alan Travis, of Kirklees Police, said: “Officers have attended at the scene of this incident and have recorded three criminal damage offences in which damage has been caused to the windscreens of parked cars.

“We are speaking with victims to gain further details about what happened and are appealing for information from residents.

“We would in particular like to hear from anyone who saw men matching the suspects' description fleeing the scene or who has any information at all about what took place.

“Information can be given to the Dewsbury NPT on 101 referencing police log 1756 of August 19 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat