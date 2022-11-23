Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information about an indecent exposure incident on School Lane in Dewsbury between 12.30am on October 29 and 1am on October 30 to contact them.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident in which a male allegedly exposed himself and made sexual comments to a teenage girl.

She ran away from the scene and reported speaking to three women before later making a formal report to the police.

Police are looking for witnesses. Stock image

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail pending continuing enquiries in connection with the matter.

The females the victim spoke to or anyone who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit on 101 and reference the crime number 13220598911.

