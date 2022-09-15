Police appeal after fight breaks out near Batley barbers

Police would like to speak to these two men.

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who recognises the men pictured as enquiries continue into the incident outside a barbers on Commercial Street, Batley on the afternoon of Friday, September 9.

Officers were called at about 3.32pm to a report of a group of Asian men fighting at the location.

Emergency Services attended and located a male who had suffered non-life-threatening facial injuries believed to have been caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Do you recognise this man?

Detectives are continuing to contact a number of enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men pictured or who has information about the affray is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220498786.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing the same crime number, or given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.