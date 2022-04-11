Police appeal after early morning arson attack at a house in Ravensthorpe

Officers were called at 12.04am on Sunday, April 10, to reports of a house fire on Queen Street, Ravensthorpe

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who can assist their ongoing enquiries into a significant fire at a residential address on Queen Street in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 10).

Officers were called at 12.04am to reports of a house fire. A number of other properties were also evacuated, with the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.

Six people came out of the affected property, with one man suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries which needed hospital treatment. He continues to be treated.

The other five people involved received some medical treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this extremely serious fire which has resulted in injuries to parties present.

“We do believe this fire was started deliberately and given there were a number of people in the house at the time this is a serious incident.

“Police and specialist investigators remain at the property today (Monday) which was very heavily damaged and, as such, not safe to search yesterday.”

She added: “It is important we locate and arrest the parties responsible for this extremely dangerous act.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity outside the property just before midnight on Saturday or just after on Sunday morning.

"If anyone in the community has any information, please come forward."

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13220191319.