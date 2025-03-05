West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Cleckheaton.

Officers are investigating after a property was broken into on Pyenot Hall Lane at around 6.15pm on February 21.

A police spokesperson said: “Five suspects, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, break into the property and make an untidy search of the property.

“No items were stolen and no one was in the property at the time.

“CCTV enquiries have been carried out and it’s possible the suspects were on bikes at the time.”

Police are appealing for any information or for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250101894.

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.