Police appeal after car and property damaged in arson attack in Liversedge

Police have released a CCTV image of the incident, which took place on Roberttown Lane, Liversedge

Kirklees District CID has issued CCTV images as enquiries continue into the incident on Roberttown Lane, Liversedge, which took place between 1.15am and 1.20am on Tuesday, January 22.

It occurred after suspects approached a car parked on a driveway and set it on fire using an accelerant.

The fire also caused damage to a neighbouring garage and vehicle.

The suspects then made off on foot heading for the main road.

DC Dan Ashton, of Kirklees District CID, said: “The suspects involved have acted with no thought as to the danger their actions have posed, as demonstrated by the fact that the fire they set spread to a building.

“We are releasing CCTV images of the incident to illustrate what took place and while they clearly are very dark they do show a general outline of the persons we would want to speak with.

“I would ask anyone who can assist our enquiries to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220037390.