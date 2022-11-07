News you can trust since 1858
Police appeal after burglary in Mirfield

Police have released a CCTV image of men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Mirfield.

By Adam Cheshire
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 3:50pm
Officers are investigating the burglary at a property on Farrar Drive, which happened on Thursday, October 27, sometime between 4pm and 5pm.

It occurred after three suspects approached the property and broke in after gaining access to the back garden, however, they made off after being disturbed by the householder who was upstairs.

Police say that “nothing appears to have been stolen” and officers are keen to identify the men in the picture.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District Investigation Team on 101 or via the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220593811.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

