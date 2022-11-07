West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of people they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Mirfield.

Officers are investigating the burglary at a property on Farrar Drive, which happened on Thursday, October 27, sometime between 4pm and 5pm.

It occurred after three suspects approached the property and broke in after gaining access to the back garden, however, they made off after being disturbed by the householder who was upstairs.

Police say that “nothing appears to have been stolen” and officers are keen to identify the men in the picture.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District Investigation Team on 101 or via the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220593811.