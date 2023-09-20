News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after two men attempted to rob a teenager in Batley.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:44 BST
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after two men attempted to rob a victim in Batley.

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who has information which could assist their enquiries into the offence on Transvaal Terrace on Monday, September 18.

It took place between 3.50pm and 4pm after two suspects on a bike approached the male teenage victim as he walked towards the Wilton Park Greenway.

Police say they then threatened him with knives and demanded his phone.

The men made off empty handed after seeing a male member of the public approach.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “They were described as white, with one described as 5ft 2ins tall and the other 5ft 7ins. They were both wearing balaclavas.

“Officers would particularly like to speak to the male who intervened, any other witnesses, or anyone who saw the suspects fleeing the area.

“Information can be given to the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230521891 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

“It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”