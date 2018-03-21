PICTURE GALLERY: Elderly Mirfield residents targeted - do you recognise these men?

Officers in Kiklees investigating a number of incidents where elderly residents were targeted by people posing as council workers have released Efits of people they would like to speak to.

The four reported incidents all took place on Wednesday January 24 across Kirklees between 12pm and 2.30pm in Golcar and Salendine Nook in Huddersfield and at an address in Mirfield.

In all the incidents, two suspects have said they are attending from the council in response to water problems in the area.

The incidents are reported to have taken place at addresses in;

• Rufford Road, Golcar

• Tintern Avenue, Golcar

• Wilson Avenue, Mirfield

• New Hey Road, Salendine Nook

Efits of the suspects have been released, and police are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information about any of the incidents to come forward.

Detective Constable Joanne Jabczynski of Kirklees District CID said; “The suspects appear to have targeted older people who live alone and may appear to be more vulnerable, although no one was injured, it is understandable that the victims were all left shaken and distressed.

“Our investigation in to these incidents is very much continuing and I would appeal to anyone who recognises any of the people in the Efits, or who has any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Joanne Jabczynski or DS Coates at Kirklees CID via101, quoting reference 13180039130. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent crime fighting charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.