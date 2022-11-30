The attack happened on The Greenway between Tesco’s carpark and Victoria Avenue between 10.40pm on November 15 and 2.30am on November 16.

The man was assaulted, causing severe facial injuries and bruising to his ribs. Cash and personal items were taken.

He was found at 2.30am on November 16, on Whitehall Road in Wyke.

Anyone with information or who may have footage is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number is 13220634887.