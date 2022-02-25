Pedestrian in a critical condition in hospital after hit and run in Heckmondwike

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place last night

Roads policing officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of a collision at the junction of High Street and Market Place, Heckmondwike, at about 6.17pm on Thursday, February 24.

It took place after a dark coloured car was in collision with a male pedestrian who had stepped off a traffic island in the road.

The vehicle, which did not stop at the scene, had been travelling from the High Street and carried on up Westgate.

Emergency services attended and the 24-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries.

He remains there today in a critical but stable condition.

Road closures were put in place at the scene and lifted just before midnight.

Anyone who has information or dashcam footage which could assist the enquiry is asked to contact PC 6254 Varley at the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 1255 of February 24.