A Dewsbury man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for raping a child.

Asuk Hussain, aged 53, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

He is the 26th man to be sentenced as part of Operation Tourway – a long-running investigation into the sexual exploitation of young females in North Kirklees.

Hussain had been found guilty of raping a girl who was only 13 when she was attacked in Kirklees in 2004.

Asuk Hussain from Dewsbury

The court heard Hussain had seen the victim in her school uniform prior to the incident, and took advantage of her when she was in need of a place to stay.

His sentencing means a combined total of 378 years in prison has now been handed down by the courts to men convicted in the investigation.

Operation Tourway is investigating the sexual abuse and trafficking of eight female victims in North Kirklees between 1999 and 2012.

Detective Chief Inspector Oliver Coates, of Kirklees District Police, said: “We welcome this latest sentencing in Operation Tourway, which takes us a further step forwards in convicting all the men found guilty of these awful offences.

“Leeds Crown Court heard that Asuk Hussain was aware of his victim’s vulnerability and took full advantage of her for his own sexual gratification.

“She was forced to relive this ordeal through a trial but I hope she can take some satisfaction from seeing Hussain sentenced for his crimes.

“We continue to urge any victims of sexual assault who may not have reported what happened to them to contact us."