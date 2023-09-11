A bike was seized by police in Dewsbury this weekend as part of a police operation on nuisance off-road vehicles.

Nuisance bike seized in Dewsbury as part of police operation
West Yorkshire Police officers conducting patrols on Operation Taskabbey seized the bike on Owl Lane, on Saturday, September 9.
Police have said that “enquiries are ongoing to trace the balaclava wearing rider who made off towards the Amberwood Chase direction.”
Operation Taskabbey sees specialist officers deployed on police off-road motorcycles to “disrupt, deter and enforce against nuisance off-road vehicles and illegal activity throughout the district providing a bespoke response to key areas identified within Dewsbury East.”
Last month, police stated on their website that “off-road motorcycle complaints remain a focus for local officers and partners.”
It added: “Specialist trained officers continue to be deployed with positive results advertised on police social media. In addition we have adopted an enhanced approach with an appointed officer routinely contacting back reporting parties for all related calls to gather information on any missed opportunities.”
People can report nuisance quads and bikes on the West Yorkshire Police website:
https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/form/report-nuisance-bikes