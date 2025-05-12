Councillors are raising “urgent safety concerns” after a man was attacked in Dewsbury town centre.

Police were called to Prince Street at around 9.40am on Tuesday, May 6 after a man was hit with “a glass item”.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the victim suffered cuts to his face and neck.

Dewsbury East ward councillors Cathy Scott and Paul Moore have spoken out since the attack, saying they are seeking immediate action to address the “urgent safety concerns” in the town centre.

The pair say they have been approached by a number of businesses where staff feel threatened and vulnerable.

Coun Scott said: “We want to reassure the public that their safety is our top priority.

"I have requested a full joint briefing for all Dewsbury East councillors so that we can work together on a coordinated response.

"The safety of the public is paramount.

“We also need to address growing public concerns about confidence in attending Dewsbury and reporting incidents to the police."

Coun Moore added: “No one should feel unsafe when working in or visiting Dewsbury Town Centre.

"I have spoken to witnesses, raised the issue directly with council leadership and called for a joint approach involving all Dewsbury ward councillors to ensure the right steps are taken to improve safety in the area.

“We need to see greater enforcement by the police and safety partners, especially a high visibility campaign targeting market days to give people confidence and retain the only real footfall we currently have.”

The councillors say that the safety and confidence of those living, working and visiting Dewsbury “must be a priority” and that they are pushing for stronger action to “restore public trust”.

They say they have formally requested a meeting with David Shepherd, Kirklees Council’s executive director of place, and police leadership.

Anyone who saw the attack in Prince Street or who has other information that might help police with their investigation should call officers on 101 or contact them using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.