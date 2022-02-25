New video and pictures show work on Kirklees Police HQ in Dewsbury

Work has begun on the Halifax Road site for the new Kirklees District Headquarters after construction contracts were finalised with developers Willmott Dixon.

This follows the granting of planning permission by Kirklees Council for the redevelopment of the former Dewsbury College site.

The state-of-the-art building will include the construction of a public helpdesk, community room and custody suite.

Artist impression of the new Kirklees police HQ in Dewsbury

The new development will also incorporate the refurbishment of the attractive existing Oldroyd building.

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said: “The last few months have seen us take some huge steps forward in what has been a years in the making project to build much needed new police stations for Kirklees.

“We have written to local residents to advise of the start of construction and are committed to maintain communications with those living nearby as work progresses.”

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe added: “I’m really glad to see the plans for this flagship station in Kirklees now beginning to take shape.

“It represents a new era for policing in the District, delivering both innovation and opportunity.

“Both the Mayor of West Yorkshire and I are excited to see this work continue to develop over the coming months, which will ultimately enable us to deliver against our Police and Crime Plan for the county.”

It is planned that the new Dewsbury police station will open prior to the end of 2024.

Anthony Dillon, managing director for Willmott Dixon in the north said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police to support the modernisation of its estate, and are excited to play our part in delivering a state-of-the-art environment for those who work around the clock to keep us all safe.

“It is vital that officers have the right facilities reflecting modern ways of working, and the very best support they need to serve the people of West Yorkshire. This project will serve generations of officers to come so we are delighted work can begin on site in the new year.