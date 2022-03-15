New superintendent pledges a 'zero tolerance approach' to crime in Kirklees

Superintendent Helen Brear has said she has a zero tolerance approach to criminal activity and will be working with colleagues to make communities safer.

The new superintendent has oversight of neighbourhood policing in Kirklees, including the district’s new Catch and Control Team dedicated to tracking down wanted offenders.

She said: “I’ve been delighted to take up my position as a superintendent in Kirklees District and have a focus on improving policing and cutting crime in our local communities.

Superintendent Helen Brear

“I’m really conscious of the misery persistent offending such as anti-social behaviour, theft and violent crime can cause on our streets and am working with the NPTs and our partners to build on the significant work they have underway to continue reductions in this type of offending.

“Our new Catch and Control Team will provide a really significant new resource for us in hunting down known those offenders out there committing crimes of this kind, and those on prison licence who refuse to rehabilitate.

“Throughout my career I have operated a zero tolerance practice for repeat offending and the new team has been created to crack down on exactly that.”

Helen started her career in Bradford as a patrol officer and also worked in Leeds.

She progressed through a number of roles in both districts, including as a detective in CID and child protection, rising through the ranks to inspector.

She spent a number of years at Wakefield District, including two postings as a neighbourhood policing inspector in different parts of the area.

During her tenure in Wakefield city centre, her team secured substantial reductions in crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB) and focused on prosecuting repeat offenders who were making lives a misery in communities through ASB.

Helen also implemented the first Smartwater City project in West Yorkshire Police. This initiative led to a 21 per cent reduction in burglary and a 55 per cent reduction in drink-related anti-social behaviour.

Aside from policing in districts, Helen has also worked at force headquarters in the Criminal Justice Support unit where she delivered a force-wide review of the suites, which led to a complete refurbishment and more effective communication and engagement with victims, in the continued drive to deliver justice and improve confidence in criminal justice services.

Before her new posting to Kirklees she was based at the force training school at Carr Gate, where she was responsible for helping attract and recruit a new generation of police officers representative of West Yorkshire communities.

She also was responsible for mobilisation of Citizens in Policing during the Covid pandemic, and was incredibly proud of the work that the Special Constabulary undertook in delivering in excess of 90,000 duty hours to support the wider team and ensure operational demands were met.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my 26 years working across West Yorkshire Police in a variety of roles, but it is a pleasure to once again be working as a district officer serving residents,” she said.

“There has been some outstanding partnership work ongoing with our key stakeholders and our local communities in which to make communities safer and make residents feel safer.