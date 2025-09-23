More than 950 dangerous drivers have been prosecuted and 60 vehicles seized in the first six months of a road safety drive in Kirklees.

Officers from Kirklees Police and the force’s Roads Policing unit are continuing operations across the district as part of Operation Trimburg, a specialised Kirklees roads safety operation.

Following its initial success in parts of Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in 2024, Trimburg patrols were widened across the whole of Kirklees from March.

Between March and August, officers issued 953 traffic offence reports for offences such as speeding, mobile phone use, driving without due care and attention and having defective tyres.

60 vehicles were also seized for offending such as being uninsured, anti-social driving, being stolen or being untaxed.

Police also arrested 12 motorists for offences including drug driving, drink driving and theft.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees District Police, said: “We know from speaking with residents and councillors that Operation Trimburg was very well received in its first year operating in Dewsbury and Mirfield and Batley and Spen.

“We were really pleased to be able to widen it further across Kirklees for 2025 and the figures show these extra patrols and operations are having an impact.

“We know dangerous driving or riding, drug or drink driving and the use of unsafe vehicles can kill, and that is why we are continuing these patrols and taking this action.

“Communities don’t want to see uninsured cars, speeding or any kind of illegal driving on their roads, and I thank residents for continuing to contact us with intelligence about such offences taking place.”

Operation Trimburg focusses on targeting the five offences identified as being the main cause of serious and fatal road incidents, which are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving.

The operation has been supported by local councillors and has seen police carry out car-based patrols and operations in communities.

Chief Inspector James Farrar, head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said:

“Drivers must be under no illusions that if they speed, drive carelessly, do not use a seatbelt, use a mobile while driving, or drive under the influence of drink and drugs and are caught they will be prosecuted.

“With winter weather on the horizon for the months ahead, it is even more important that road users use their vehicles safely as road conditions become challenging. We will continue to do all we can to educate and where necessary, enforce safer motoring”.

Footage of illegal driving can be sent to West Yorkshire Police’s dedicated Operation Snap online portal, which can be found here: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/SaferRoadsSubmissions