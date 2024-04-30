Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horvath Istvan, 56, is wanted by Hungarian law enforcement after being convicted of the offence and failing to appear at court for sentencing in 2013.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in his absence.

Istvan has links to Dewsbury but could be anywhere in the county and surrounding areas.

He is of slim build, around 5ft 5ins tall and has short brown hair.

Rickie Taylor of the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre (JICC) said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has information that may assist us in our search for Horvath Istvan, who we believe is in the Dewsbury area.

“If you see him or have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, I urge you to contact us as soon as possible.