Murdered Dewsbury schoolboy Steven Mullins’ family file complaint after release of killer Richard Mortimer

The family of a murdered Dewsbury schoolboy have filed a formal complaint over the handling of his killer’s release from prison.

Steven Mullins, 12, was found dead a short distance from his home after being attacked on his walk back from school on November 23, 1982.

Steven Mullins, who was murdered in November 1982.

His loved ones were devastated to learn in July that killer Richard Mortimer was making a formal application to be released after 34 years in jail.

And their upset and anger was compounded last week when they discovered Mortimer had been let out without their knowledge, despite assurances from officials that they would be kept fully informed.

Louise Thewlis, Steven’s sister, said: “It’s like it has gone full circle. It’s never gone away, but it’s like reliving it.”

The 42-year-old, who still lives locally, said Victim Contact Service staff initially lied about the release date.

“It’s never gone away, but it’s like reliving it.” Louise Thewlis, sister of Steven Mullins

They then admitted Mortimer had been released on December 8, saying: “I didn’t want to ruin your Christmas.”

Father Michael Mullins, 72, said: “They’ve no right to keep information from us, whatever day it is. What about the other 34 Christmases?”

Mortimer, then 38, was given a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 16 years when he was jailed in October 1983.

The judge said he believed Mortimer, who had a history of sex offences, presented a danger to young boys.

After receiving the original letter about Mortimer’s application to the Parole Board, Louise wrote a heartfelt statement about the impact of her brother’s death on her family.

She asked that, if released, the board should ban Mortimer from making any contact with the family or entering Kirklees, Wakefield or Leeds.

But in October, they learned he would be released at a future date and the exclusion zone would not apply to Leeds.

The board said it would not be ‘proportionate to the risk posed by the offender’, despite the Mullins family having other relatives in Leeds and Louise’s son studying in the city.

Louise immediately filed a complaint, sent by recorded delivery – but when she called the Victim Contact Service last week she found they had lost it.

It was during the same call that she discovered Mortimer had been released already.

Michael said: “He might be in Leeds. He could be anywhere – but wherever he is, people need to know.”

The family’s complaint has now been resubmitted and they are awaiting a response from the authorities.

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff has pledged to ‘leave no stone unturned’ in her efforts to help the Mullins family to get answers.

“Theirs is, without a doubt, one of the most harrowing and heartbreaking cases I have ever heard,” she said. “I spoke to the Secretary of State for Justice, David Lidington MP, last week and he has promised to look into their case, and I am also following this up with the relevant authorities.”

In a letter to the Victim Contact Service, she asked for a ‘thorough investigation’ into why the family were not notified of the release date.