Murder inquiry launched after man dies in arson attack on Dewsbury house

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing enquiries with fire service colleagues today (Tuesday) after the body of a man was recovered from the property on Queen Street, Ravensthorpe on Monday, April 11.

A man was arrested on this afternoon (Tuesday) and remains in police custody.

The male victim had suffered injuries which were not survivable in the incident which left the property with severe fire damage.

Emergency services vehicles today at the scene of the fatal fire on Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Officers were called at 12.04am on Sunday, April 10, to reports of a house fire on Queen Street.

A number of other properties were also evacuated with the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.

Five people came out of the affected property with one man suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries which needed hospital treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Following the recovery of a body from the house on Monday this has now been confirmed as a murder investigation, and police are progressing a number of lines of enquiry today.

“This fire has clearly had devastating consequences and resulted in the death of a man who tragically suffered injuries in the fire and building collapse from which there was no chance of survival.

“We are working to make contact with his next of kin who are not UK based.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has information in the community to come forwards to help us.

“This fire could conceivably have resulted in multiple deaths and it is vital we apprehend those responsible as quickly as possible.”

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13220191319.