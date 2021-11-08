Mum of murdered Bradley Gledhill appeals to extend her son's killers' jail time

Kelly Hubbard, mum of Bradley Gledhill who was stabbed to death in Batley

Kelly Hubbard, mum of Bradley Gledhill, appealed the sentences of her son’s killers and is now awaiting the outcome of a day-long hearing at the Court of Appeal in London.

Bradley, of Heckmondwike, was stabbed, beaten and stamped on when he and two friends were attacked on Park Croft, Batley, in June 2020.

A gang of six men and teenagers were jailed at Leeds Crown Court in July but Kelly believed the sentences were unduly lenient.

Bradley Gledhill

She wrote to the Attorney General asking for a review and the case was referred to the Royal Courts of Justice. An appeal was heard by Lady Justice Macur, sitting with Mr Justice Holgate and Mr Justice Murray.

Usman Karolia, 20, of Batley, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison for murder, attempted murder and assault. His brother Ahmed Karolia, 24, also of Batley, was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in prison for murder and attempted murder.

Raja Nawaz, 19, of Heckmondwike, was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison for murder; Nabeel Naseer, 18, of Dewsbury, was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in prison for murder and attempted murder; Irfan Hussain, 17, of Batley, was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in prison for murder and attempted murder; and Nikash Hussain, 17, of Low Road, Dewsbury was jailed for a minimum of 10 years for murder.

Kelly went to London last Thursday with her sister Elizabeth Hubbard, daughter Bryony Gledhill and family friend Kimberley White and her daughter Phoebe.

Top row from left, Usman Karolia, Ahmed Karolia and Nabeel Naseer. Bottom row from left, Raja Nawaz, Irfan Hussain and Nikash Hussain

“The hearing went very well and the judge, in her comments, seemed to be on Bradley’s side,” said Kelly.

“It’s hard to imagine that we will walk away with anything other than a successful result.”

The court had planned to give a decision on the day but delays caused by a video link to Armley Prison meant judgement was postponed.

“The judge apologised and said she would announce the decision as soon as possible but there was no timescale.”

Kelly said she had taken time to digest the original sentences and found lots of contradictions in the 15-page judgement.