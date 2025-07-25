Multiple illegal cars seized from the streets of Dewsbury in crackdown

Multiple illegal vehicles have been seized in an ongoing operation to reduce dangerous and illegal driving in Dewsbury.

The Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team is encouraging residents to tell them where they next want to see police action, following a multi-agency operation yesterday (July 24) in Ravensthorpe.

Officers and partners including the Kirklees Taxi Licensing, Safer Kirklees and the DVLA worked in partnership to check vehicles in the Park Road area and nearby following concerns raised by communities about road safety.

During the day, officers seized 10 vehicles which were untaxed and suspected of being abandoned.

Seventeen taxis were also stopped with the licences of two drivers suspended there and then due to issues with the cars they were driving.

A number of fixed penalty notices were also issued to drivers and passengers not using seatbelts, with seven enforcement notices also issued to motorists whose cars were in need of work to be road safe.

The operation was the latest of several initiatives carried out in Kirklees as part of the ongoing Safer Streets initiative which is ongoing across West Yorkshire.

Inspector Liz Lockwood of the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Illegal and dangerous driving and related traffic issues, have been a significant concern for residents in Ravensthorpe and this operation was part of our pledge to take action.

“We removed 10 cars in just a few hours and, with partners, also stopped a multitude of other vehicles including taxis to make sure any that were not road worthy were quickly taken out of service

“The initiative was coordinated and led by Dewsbury West Ward Officer PC Riordan with support from PC Crossley, PCSO Robinson, and PCSO Warrillow who are working hard in the area to deliver the safer roads residents rightly expect to see.

“Feedback from local residents was overwhelmingly positive, and we are already planning more operations of this kind in the next few weeks.

“ If you have a location in your Ward Area you’d like officers to address with traffic enforcement then please let us know.

"You can find details of your local ward officer by entering your postcode in the My Neighbourhoods section of our website.

“We can be also be contacted via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat “