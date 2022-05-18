Motorbike and mountain bike stolen in Dewsbury

Police are looking for a mountain bike and motorbike taken after a break-in in Dewsbury.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:50 pm

Both were taken from an outbuilding on St Michael's Mount.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with information about the break-in, which happened overnight on Tuesday, May 10.

They also want to know if anyone has seen either or both bikes recently, or anyone who knows where they may be now.

Anyone who can help can contact Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220252319.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.

