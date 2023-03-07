Enquiries remain ongoing by the Batley and Spen NPT after officers executed a drugs warrant at a property on Eyre Street, off Bradford Road, Batley on Friday as part of an investigation into drugs supply.

Batley and Spen officers were joined by specialist police colleagues for the early morning warrant which saw police force entry to the commercial premises and adjoining buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large amount of suspected Class B Drugs were received along with scales and cash and packaging for the drugs.

More than £10,000 worth of cannabis seized in Batley following a police raid at commercial premises

Five men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the raid.All have now been released on bail pending continuing enquiries.

The latest raid has been just one of many of a series of operations to tackle cannabis production in the Batley and Spen area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NPT officers seized cannabis worth more than £1.5-million in a series of cannabis factory in Batley and Spen in 2022.

Inspector David Bates of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “A substantial amount of cannabis has been taken off our streets as a result of this raid which came as a result of a number of enquiries by officers over the previous few weeks.“We are continuing to investigate and I want to use this opportunity to thank all those in our communities who approach us with information about criminality and drugs supply.“Money generated through this kind of activity funds the kinds of organised crime on our streets that no-one wants to see.”“Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 referencing police crime number 13230123496.“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

For more news across the Dewsbury, Batley and Spenborough area, including crime, traffic and travel, property, education and what’s on, visit the Dewsbury Reporter website at www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk

You can also send emails with new stories or reader pictures to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad